Baid Leasing & Finance Co standalone net profit declines 24.19% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Baid Leasing & Finance Co declined 24.19% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 23.17% to Rs 12.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.12.6016.4067.3074.762.273.132.183.031.632.15

