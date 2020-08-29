JUST IN
Baid Leasing & Finance Co standalone net profit declines 24.19% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.17% to Rs 12.60 crore

Net profit of Baid Leasing & Finance Co declined 24.19% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 23.17% to Rs 12.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12.6016.40 -23 OPM %67.3074.76 -PBDT2.273.13 -27 PBT2.183.03 -28 NP1.632.15 -24

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
