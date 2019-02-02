JUST IN
Baid Leasing & Finance Co standalone net profit rises 54.25% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 44.34% to Rs 15.69 crore

Net profit of Baid Leasing & Finance Co rose 54.25% to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 44.34% to Rs 15.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales15.6910.87 44 OPM %71.1367.62 -PBDT3.322.35 41 PBT3.282.29 43 NP2.361.53 54

