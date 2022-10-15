Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit declines 15.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.19% to Rs 9911.06 croreNet profit of Bajaj Auto declined 15.71% to Rs 1719.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2039.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.19% to Rs 9911.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8385.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9911.068385.78 18 OPM %17.6516.70 -PBDT2270.701981.96 15 PBT2203.221916.22 15 NP1719.442039.86 -16
