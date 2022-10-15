Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit declines 15.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.19% to Rs 9911.06 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Auto declined 15.71% to Rs 1719.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2039.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.19% to Rs 9911.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8385.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.9911.068385.7817.6516.702270.701981.962203.221916.221719.442039.86

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)