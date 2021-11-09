Bajaj Auto Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 3820, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.44% in last one year as compared to a 42.84% spurt in NIFTY and a 44.64% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bajaj Auto Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3820, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 18042.45. The Sensex is at 60398.7, down 0.24%. Bajaj Auto Ltd has slipped around 0.83% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11645.75, up 0.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3833.5, up 1.07% on the day. Bajaj Auto Ltd is up 27.44% in last one year as compared to a 42.84% spurt in NIFTY and a 44.64% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 20.94 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)