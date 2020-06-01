Bajaj Auto Ltd soars 2.62%, up for fifth straight session

Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 2781.4, up 2.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.34% in last one year as compared to a 18.21% drop in NIFTY and a 22.63% drop in the Nifty Auto.

Bajaj Auto Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2781.4, up 2.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.2% on the day, quoting at 9886.95. The Sensex is at 33565.8, up 3.52%. Bajaj Auto Ltd has risen around 13.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 17.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6218.8, up 3.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2782.9, up 3.55% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 15.39 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

