Bajaj Auto Ltd Spurts 1.9%

Bajaj Auto Ltd has lost 5.78% over last one month compared to 2.2% fall in S&P BSE Auto index and 0.07% drop in the SENSEX

Bajaj Auto Ltd rose 1.9% today to trade at Rs 3709.95. The S&P BSE Auto index is up 0.65% to quote at 29261.38. The index is down 2.2 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd increased 1.66% and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd added 1.56% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 18.87 % over last one year compared to the 5.41% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bajaj Auto Ltd has lost 5.78% over last one month compared to 2.2% fall in S&P BSE Auto index and 0.07% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2228 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10060 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4130.15 on 01 Sep 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3125.8 on 07 Mar 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)