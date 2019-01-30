Bajaj Auto standalone net profit rises 15.69% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit rises 20.49% in the December 2018 quarter
Bajaj Auto standalone net profit up by 3.65%
Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit rises 5.28% in the September 2018 quarter
Bajaj Auto standalone net profit rises 3.65% in the September 2018 quarter
Bajaj Auto launches new Platina 110 at Rs 49,197
-
Sales rise 15.96% to Rs 7243.07 croreNet profit of Bajaj Auto rose 15.69% to Rs 1101.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 952.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.96% to Rs 7243.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6246.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales7243.076246.23 16 OPM %15.9620.01 -PBDT1622.481458.02 11 PBT1559.101383.34 13 NP1101.88952.44 16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU