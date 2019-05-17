Bajaj Auto standalone net profit rises 20.90% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.64% to Rs 7225.20 croreNet profit of Bajaj Auto rose 20.90% to Rs 1305.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1079.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.64% to Rs 7225.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6650.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.92% to Rs 4675.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4068.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.70% to Rs 29567.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 24700.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales7225.206650.81 9 29567.2524700.30 20 OPM %16.0920.00 -16.8519.58 - PBDT1594.691681.60 -5 6626.856129.37 8 PBT1533.861593.71 -4 6361.165814.57 9 NP1305.591079.87 21 4675.184068.10 15
