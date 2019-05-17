Bajaj Auto standalone net profit rises 20.90% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.64% to Rs 7225.20 crore

Net profit of rose 20.90% to Rs 1305.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1079.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.64% to Rs 7225.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6650.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.92% to Rs 4675.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4068.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.70% to Rs 29567.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 24700.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

7225.206650.8129567.2524700.3016.0920.0016.8519.581594.691681.606626.856129.371533.861593.716361.165814.571305.591079.874675.184068.10

