Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit declines 31.93% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.73% to Rs 229.71 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Consumer Care declined 31.93% to Rs 31.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.73% to Rs 229.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 213.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.229.71213.2313.3422.5440.1957.7138.3656.4931.6646.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)