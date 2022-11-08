Bajaj Electricals consolidated net profit declines 4.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.41% to Rs 1201.14 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Electricals declined 4.15% to Rs 60.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 62.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.41% to Rs 1201.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1283.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1201.141283.447.967.35103.6596.0684.2979.2560.2362.84

