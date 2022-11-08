Bajaj Electricals consolidated net profit declines 4.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.41% to Rs 1201.14 croreNet profit of Bajaj Electricals declined 4.15% to Rs 60.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 62.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.41% to Rs 1201.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1283.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1201.141283.44 -6 OPM %7.967.35 -PBDT103.6596.06 8 PBT84.2979.25 6 NP60.2362.84 -4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU