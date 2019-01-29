Bajaj Finance consolidated net profit rises 53.55% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 47.56% to Rs 4974.70 croreNet profit of Bajaj Finance rose 53.55% to Rs 1059.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 690.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 47.56% to Rs 4974.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3371.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4974.703371.42 48 OPM %69.2067.23 -PBDT1676.761090.54 54 PBT1635.671063.76 54 NP1059.56690.03 54
