Bajaj Finance consolidated net profit rises 87.76% in the September 2022 quarter

IIFL Securities consolidated net profit declines 22.74% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sales rise 28.90% to Rs 9690.69 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finance rose 87.76% to Rs 2780.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1480.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.90% to Rs 9690.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7517.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9690.697517.82 29 OPM %70.5959.80 -PBDT3873.162098.98 85 PBT3752.292004.45 87 NP2780.651480.99 88

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 08:57 IST

