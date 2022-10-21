Bajaj Finance consolidated net profit rises 87.76% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit declines 15.71% in the September 2022 quarter
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 44.91 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Bajaj Auto records 4% YoY drop in July auto sales
GS Caltex India launches digital campaign this friendship week to strengthen the bond between engine oil and engine
Rane Engine Valve reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.11 crore in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 28.90% to Rs 9690.69 croreNet profit of Bajaj Finance rose 87.76% to Rs 2780.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1480.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.90% to Rs 9690.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7517.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9690.697517.82 29 OPM %70.5959.80 -PBDT3873.162098.98 85 PBT3752.292004.45 87 NP2780.651480.99 88
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU