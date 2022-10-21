Bajaj Finance consolidated net profit rises 87.76% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.90% to Rs 9690.69 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finance rose 87.76% to Rs 2780.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1480.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.90% to Rs 9690.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7517.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.9690.697517.8270.5959.803873.162098.983752.292004.452780.651480.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)