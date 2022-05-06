Bajaj Finance Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 6029.95, down 4.43% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 9.76% in last one year as compared to a 10.4% rally in NIFTY and a 0.57% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finance Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6029.95, down 4.43% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.9% on the day, quoting at 16365.25. The Sensex is at 54704.76, down 1.79%.Bajaj Finance Ltd has eased around 17.29% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 9.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16261.55, down 2.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 60.17 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

