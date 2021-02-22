Bajaj Finance Ltd extends losing spree

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 5392, down 1.93% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 12.24% in last one year as compared to a 24.99% rally in NIFTY and a 16.41% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finance Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5392, down 1.93% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.31% on the day, quoting at 14786.15. The Sensex is at 50100.16, down 1.55%.Bajaj Finance Ltd has gained around 9.85% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 9.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16747.1, down 1.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5406.75, down 1.99% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd jumped 12.24% in last one year as compared to a 24.99% rally in NIFTY and a 16.41% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 89.9 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

