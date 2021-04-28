Bajaj Finance Ltd jumps more than 7%

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 5213.8, up 7.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 127.04% in last one year as compared to a 55.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 55.01% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15589.25, up 2.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 79.67 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

