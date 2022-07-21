Bajaj Finance Ltd spurts 1.08%, gains for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 6140.1, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.89% in last one year as compared to a 4.75% gain in NIFTY and a 0.59% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Bajaj Finance Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6140.1, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 16575.6. The Sensex is at 55539.77, up 0.26%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has added around 12.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16530.1, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6152.75, up 1.24% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is down 0.89% in last one year as compared to a 4.75% gain in NIFTY and a 0.59% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 57.71 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

