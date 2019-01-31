Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 16.43% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 39.17% to Rs 11141.05 croreNet profit of Bajaj Finserv rose 16.43% to Rs 850.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 730.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 39.17% to Rs 11141.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8005.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales11141.058005.31 39 OPM %36.4936.40 -PBDT2283.901751.35 30 PBT2224.021709.51 30 NP850.52730.50 16
