JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

ICICI Bank, NTPC will be watched after Q3 results
Business Standard

Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 16.43% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 39.17% to Rs 11141.05 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finserv rose 16.43% to Rs 850.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 730.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 39.17% to Rs 11141.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8005.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales11141.058005.31 39 OPM %36.4936.40 -PBDT2283.901751.35 30 PBT2224.021709.51 30 NP850.52730.50 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 08:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements