Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 43.75% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 15.63% to Rs 14189.99 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finserv rose 43.75% to Rs 1215.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 845.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 15.63% to Rs 14189.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12271.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.14189.9912271.6635.8535.902693.462352.722568.082255.241215.15845.34

