Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 43.75% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 15.63% to Rs 14189.99 croreNet profit of Bajaj Finserv rose 43.75% to Rs 1215.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 845.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 15.63% to Rs 14189.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12271.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales14189.9912271.66 16 OPM %35.8535.90 -PBDT2693.462352.72 14 PBT2568.082255.24 14 NP1215.15845.34 44
