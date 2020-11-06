Bajaj Finserv Ltd spurts 4.29%, rises for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 6315.1, up 4.29% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 28.5% in last one year as compared to a 1.85% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.49% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6315.1, up 4.29% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 12233.75. The Sensex is at 41762.42, up 1.02%. Bajaj Finserv Ltd has risen around 6.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 13.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12659.35, up 1.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 298.32 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

