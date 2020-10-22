Bajaj Finserv slips after reporting fall in Q2 net profit

Bajaj Finserv fell 1.29% to Rs 5,830 after the NBFC major posted an 18.06% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 986.29 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 1,203.72 crore in Q2 September 2019.

Consolidated total income rose 5.82% to Rs 15,051.59 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 14,224.22 crore in Q2 September 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 21 October 2020.

The company's consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 2,156 crore in Q2 September 2020, falling nearly 18% from Rs 2,626 crore posted in the same period last year.

Bajaj Finserv said that the pandemic and consequent lockdown imposed by the governmental authorities has considerably impacted the group's business operations for the half year ended 30 September 2020, in respect of subsidiaries engaged in the business of lending (i.e. Bajaj Finance, together with its subsidiary, Bajaj Housing Finance). Apart from other adverse effects, the pandemic has also resulted in a significantly lower business acquisition and put constraints on recovery of overdues from customers of aforesaid subsidiaries. Further, in accordance with the RBI guideline relating to 'COVID-19 Regulatory Package' dated 27 March 2020 and subsequent guidelines on EMI moratorium dated 17 April 2020 and 23 May 2020, the group offered moratorium to ils customers based on requests as well as on a suomoto basis between 1 March 2020 to 31 August 2020.

During the quarter, the group has made an expected credit loss (ECL) provision on standard (stage 1 and 2) assets of Rs 1,370 crore, in respect of aforesaid subsidiaries, taking the overall EGL provision on standard assets to Rs 5,099 crore as of 30 September 2020. The group continues to hold a management overlay of Rs 2,260 crore as part of its ECL provision for standard assets of Rs 5,099 crore as at 30 September 2020.

Bajaj Finserv is the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj group. It serves customers in the financial services space by providing solutions tor asset acquisition through financing, asset protection through general insurance, family protection and income protection in the form of life and health insurance and retirement and savings solutions.

The company participates in the financing business through its 51.74% holding in Bajaj Finance and in the protection business through its 74% holding in two unlisted subsidiaries, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company. Bajaj Housing Finance, which does mortgage business, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finance.

