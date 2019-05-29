Bajaj Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Auto third-quarter profit jumps nearly 16 percent
IPL 2019: Bajaj Finserv is back with the second phase of #EMINetworkPowerplay contest
Bajaj Auto achieves 25% growth in Nov sales
Bajaj Finance shares gain over 2% post Dec quarter results
Bajaj Global standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 46.67% to Rs 0.08 croreNet loss of Bajaj Global reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 46.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 26.09% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 20.31% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.080.15 -47 0.510.64 -20 OPM %25.0046.67 -56.8665.63 - PBDT-0.030.06 PL 0.220.32 -31 PBT-0.030.06 PL 0.220.32 -31 NP-0.020.04 PL 0.170.23 -26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU