Bajaj Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 46.67% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net loss of Global reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 46.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.09% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 20.31% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.080.150.510.6425.0046.6756.8665.63-0.030.060.220.32-0.030.060.220.32-0.020.040.170.23

