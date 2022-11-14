JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Inox Green Energy Services IPO subscribed 85%
Business Standard

Bajaj Global standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Global declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.060.07 -14 OPM %-66.6728.57 -PBDT0.060.12 -50 PBT0.060.10 -40 NP0.050.07 -29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 17:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU