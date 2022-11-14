Bajaj Global standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of Bajaj Global declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.060.07 -14 OPM %-66.6728.57 -PBDT0.060.12 -50 PBT0.060.10 -40 NP0.050.07 -29
