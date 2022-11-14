Bajaj Global standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Global declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.060.07-66.6728.570.060.120.060.100.050.07

