JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Kshitij Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reports standalone net loss of Rs 167.86 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 49.31% to Rs 1670.34 crore

Net Loss of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reported to Rs 167.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 148.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 49.31% to Rs 1670.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1118.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1670.341118.70 49 OPM %-4.525.73 -PBDT-112.86-97.76 -15 PBT-167.86-148.77 -13 NP-167.86-148.77 -13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 17:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements