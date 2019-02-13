Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reports standalone net loss of Rs 167.86 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reports standalone net profit of Rs 25.08 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Bajaj Consumer Care standalone net profit rises 8.94% in the December 2018 quarter
Bajaj Auto standalone net profit up by 3.65%
Bajaj Auto launches new Platina 110 at Rs 49,197
Bajaj Electricals standalone net profit rises 79.56% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 49.31% to Rs 1670.34 croreNet Loss of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reported to Rs 167.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 148.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 49.31% to Rs 1670.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1118.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1670.341118.70 49 OPM %-4.525.73 -PBDT-112.86-97.76 -15 PBT-167.86-148.77 -13 NP-167.86-148.77 -13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU