Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd spurts 0.74%

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is quoting at Rs 3127.65, up 0.74% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.65% in last one year as compared to a 9.14% slide in NIFTY and a 0.49% slide in the Nifty Financial Services.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3127.65, up 0.74% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 13144.35. The Sensex is at 44685.33, up 0.15%. Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd has gained around 35.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 13.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14187.5, down 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26891 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 27.63 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

