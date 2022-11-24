Bajaj Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 83.99% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 48.38% to Rs 1336.90 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Housing Finance rose 83.99% to Rs 305.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 166.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 48.38% to Rs 1336.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 901.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1336.90901.0187.6381.68421.89230.84413.78224.91305.98166.30

