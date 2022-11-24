Bajaj Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 83.99% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 48.38% to Rs 1336.90 croreNet profit of Bajaj Housing Finance rose 83.99% to Rs 305.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 166.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 48.38% to Rs 1336.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 901.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1336.90901.01 48 OPM %87.6381.68 -PBDT421.89230.84 83 PBT413.78224.91 84 NP305.98166.30 84
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
