Bajaj Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 83.99% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 48.38% to Rs 1336.90 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Housing Finance rose 83.99% to Rs 305.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 166.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 48.38% to Rs 1336.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 901.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1336.90901.01 48 OPM %87.6381.68 -PBDT421.89230.84 83 PBT413.78224.91 84 NP305.98166.30 84

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 15:50 IST

