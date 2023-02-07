JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Deep Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.59% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Bal Pharma consolidated net profit declines 10.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 10.77% to Rs 76.62 crore

Net profit of Bal Pharma declined 10.94% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.77% to Rs 76.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 69.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales76.6269.17 11 OPM %8.038.99 -PBDT3.504.61 -24 PBT1.052.40 -56 NP0.570.64 -11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 07:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU