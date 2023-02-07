Bal Pharma consolidated net profit declines 10.94% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.77% to Rs 76.62 croreNet profit of Bal Pharma declined 10.94% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.77% to Rs 76.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 69.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales76.6269.17 11 OPM %8.038.99 -PBDT3.504.61 -24 PBT1.052.40 -56 NP0.570.64 -11
