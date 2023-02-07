Bal Pharma consolidated net profit declines 10.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.77% to Rs 76.62 crore

Net profit of Bal Pharma declined 10.94% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.77% to Rs 76.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 69.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.76.6269.178.038.993.504.611.052.400.570.64

