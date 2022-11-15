Bal Pharma consolidated net profit declines 92.03% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.12% to Rs 75.31 crore

Net profit of Bal Pharma declined 92.03% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.12% to Rs 75.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 67.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.75.3167.177.669.412.974.260.602.040.111.38

