Bal Pharma consolidated net profit declines 92.03% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.12% to Rs 75.31 croreNet profit of Bal Pharma declined 92.03% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.12% to Rs 75.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 67.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales75.3167.17 12 OPM %7.669.41 -PBDT2.974.26 -30 PBT0.602.04 -71 NP0.111.38 -92
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU