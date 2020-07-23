Balaji Telefilms reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.88 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 21.18% to Rs 107.68 croreNet Loss of Balaji Telefilms reported to Rs 19.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 27.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.18% to Rs 107.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 88.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 58.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 97.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 34.10% to Rs 573.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 427.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales107.6888.86 21 573.55427.71 34 OPM %-0.73-36.38 -1.87-24.58 - PBDT-2.97-23.91 88 16.68-73.36 LP PBT-12.65-28.47 56 -22.17-91.43 76 NP-19.88-27.84 29 -58.78-97.35 40
