Balaxi Ventures consolidated net profit rises 744.66% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 532.56% to Rs 52.06 crore

Net profit of Balaxi Ventures rose 744.66% to Rs 8.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 532.56% to Rs 52.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales52.068.23 533 OPM %17.3317.86 -PBDT10.531.43 636 PBT10.461.43 631 NP8.701.03 745

First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 08:03 IST

