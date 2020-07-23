Balaxi Ventures consolidated net profit rises 744.66% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 532.56% to Rs 52.06 crore

Net profit of Balaxi Ventures rose 744.66% to Rs 8.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 532.56% to Rs 52.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.52.068.2317.3317.8610.531.4310.461.438.701.03

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)