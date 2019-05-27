Balgopal Commercial reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 61.59% to Rs 6.90 croreNet profit of Balgopal Commercial reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 61.59% to Rs 6.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.76% to Rs 16.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales6.904.27 62 16.5414.80 12 OPM %7.68-14.99 --5.02-6.69 - PBDT0.47-2.05 LP -2.11-0.35 -503 PBT0.47-2.05 LP -2.11-0.35 -503 NP0.28-1.91 LP -2.24-0.32 -600
