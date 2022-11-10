Balgopal Commercial standalone net profit rises 53.51% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 53.52% to Rs 3.93 crore

Net profit of Balgopal Commercial rose 53.51% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 53.52% to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3.932.563.05-10.161.961.151.961.151.751.14

