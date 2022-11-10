Balgopal Commercial standalone net profit rises 53.51% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 53.52% to Rs 3.93 croreNet profit of Balgopal Commercial rose 53.51% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 53.52% to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.932.56 54 OPM %3.05-10.16 -PBDT1.961.15 70 PBT1.961.15 70 NP1.751.14 54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU