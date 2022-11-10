JUST IN
Bengal & Assam Company consolidated net profit rises 51.12% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Balgopal Commercial standalone net profit rises 53.51% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 53.52% to Rs 3.93 crore

Net profit of Balgopal Commercial rose 53.51% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 53.52% to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.932.56 54 OPM %3.05-10.16 -PBDT1.961.15 70 PBT1.961.15 70 NP1.751.14 54

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 07:59 IST

