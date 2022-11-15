Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit declines 2.24% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.24% to Rs 2657.52 crore

Net profit of Balkrishna Industries declined 2.24% to Rs 382.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 391.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.24% to Rs 2657.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2072.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2657.522072.2316.0425.96648.14669.10510.81557.67382.26391.03

