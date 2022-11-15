JUST IN
Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit declines 2.24% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Balkrishna Industries declined 2.24% to Rs 382.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 391.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.24% to Rs 2657.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2072.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2657.522072.23 28 OPM %16.0425.96 -PBDT648.14669.10 -3 PBT510.81557.67 -8 NP382.26391.03 -2

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:45 IST

