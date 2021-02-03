Balkrishna Industries Ltd gains for third straight session

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1717.3, up 2.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.49% in last one year as compared to a 23.82% jump in NIFTY and a 33.5% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1717.3, up 2.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 14832.75. The Sensex is at 50422.04, up 1.25%. Balkrishna Industries Ltd has gained around 2.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 14.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10638.6, up 1.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1727, up 2.52% on the day. Balkrishna Industries Ltd is up 52.49% in last one year as compared to a 23.82% jump in NIFTY and a 33.5% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 34.39 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)