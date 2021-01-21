Balkrishna Industries Ltd jumps around 3%

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1750.05, up 2.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 59.3% in last one year as compared to a 21.75% spurt in NIFTY and a 29.54% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1750.05, up 2.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 14740.2. The Sensex is at 50135.86, up 0.69%. Balkrishna Industries Ltd has risen around 13.09% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 20% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10369.25, up 2.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.98 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

