Balkrishna Industries standalone net profit declines 4.59% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.68% to Rs 1351.04 crore

Net profit of Balkrishna Industries declined 4.59% to Rs 184.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 193.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.68% to Rs 1351.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1231.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.78% to Rs 782.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 739.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.47% to Rs 5244.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4464.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1351.041231.76 10 5244.504464.46 17 OPM %23.6924.00 -25.0024.79 - PBDT358.14375.84 -5 1515.561429.83 6 PBT275.88297.58 -7 1183.011118.49 6 NP184.74193.62 -5 782.00739.25 6

