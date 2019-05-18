Balkrishna Industries standalone net profit declines 4.59% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.68% to Rs 1351.04 crore

Net profit of declined 4.59% to Rs 184.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 193.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.68% to Rs 1351.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1231.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.78% to Rs 782.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 739.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.47% to Rs 5244.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4464.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1351.041231.765244.504464.4623.6924.0025.0024.79358.14375.841515.561429.83275.88297.581183.011118.49184.74193.62782.00739.25

