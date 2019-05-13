Balkrishna Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.95 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 21.15% to Rs 47.27 crore

Net Loss of Balkrishna Paper Mills reported to Rs 12.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 12.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 21.15% to Rs 47.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 59.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 42.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 40.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.00% to Rs 214.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 208.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

47.2759.95214.35208.11-15.17-11.29-10.63-10.96-10.83-10.11-37.03-31.07-12.46-11.82-43.64-37.90-12.95-12.28-42.24-40.19

