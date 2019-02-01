Ballarpur Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 152.32 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ballarpur Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 41.63 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Ballarpur Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 194.42 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Ballarpur Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 203.72 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Dollar Industries standalone net profit rises 31.25% in the September 2018 quarter
Mid India Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 36.58% to Rs 955.13 croreNet Loss of Ballarpur Industries reported to Rs 152.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 262.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 36.58% to Rs 955.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 699.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales955.13699.32 37 OPM %13.041.85 -PBDT-43.09-290.78 85 PBT-108.78-363.81 70 NP-152.32-262.99 42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU