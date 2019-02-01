JUST IN
Ballarpur Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 152.32 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 36.58% to Rs 955.13 crore

Net Loss of Ballarpur Industries reported to Rs 152.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 262.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 36.58% to Rs 955.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 699.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales955.13699.32 37 OPM %13.041.85 -PBDT-43.09-290.78 85 PBT-108.78-363.81 70 NP-152.32-262.99 42

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019.

