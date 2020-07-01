Balmer Lawrie Investment standalone net profit declines 14.79% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.84% to Rs 2.29 crore

Net profit of Balmer Lawrie Investment declined 14.79% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.84% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.10% to Rs 83.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 75.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.99% to Rs 86.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 79.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

2.292.5486.8979.0086.0391.7398.7698.941.972.3685.8178.191.972.3685.8178.191.441.6983.5875.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)