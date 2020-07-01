Balmer Lawrie Investment standalone net profit declines 14.79% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.84% to Rs 2.29 croreNet profit of Balmer Lawrie Investment declined 14.79% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.84% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.10% to Rs 83.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 75.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.99% to Rs 86.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 79.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.292.54 -10 86.8979.00 10 OPM %86.0391.73 -98.7698.94 - PBDT1.972.36 -17 85.8178.19 10 PBT1.972.36 -17 85.8178.19 10 NP1.441.69 -15 83.5875.91 10
