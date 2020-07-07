Balurghat Technologies standalone net profit rises 215.38% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 87.49% to Rs 30.58 crore

Net profit of Balurghat Technologies rose 215.38% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 87.49% to Rs 30.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 143.75% to Rs 1.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 80.66% to Rs 98.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales30.5816.31 87 98.4454.49 81 OPM %2.713.49 -3.603.69 - PBDT1.170.44 166 2.971.54 93 PBT1.000.36 178 2.541.16 119 NP0.820.26 215 1.950.80 144

