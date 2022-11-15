JUST IN
Balurghat Technologies standalone net profit rises 45.45% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.03% to Rs 16.28 crore

Net profit of Balurghat Technologies rose 45.45% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.03% to Rs 16.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales16.2816.45 -1 OPM %6.455.11 -PBDT0.810.44 84 PBT0.690.33 109 NP0.480.33 45

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:15 IST

