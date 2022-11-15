Balurghat Technologies standalone net profit rises 45.45% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.03% to Rs 16.28 crore

Net profit of Balurghat Technologies rose 45.45% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.03% to Rs 16.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.16.2816.456.455.110.810.440.690.330.480.33

