Atishay Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 56.38% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 39.00% to Rs 59.91 crore

Net profit of Bambino Agro Industries rose 56.38% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 39.00% to Rs 59.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 43.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales59.9143.10 39 OPM %6.887.17 -PBDT3.082.00 54 PBT2.341.27 84 NP1.470.94 56

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 14:47 IST

