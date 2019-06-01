BAMPSL Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 28.98% to Rs 8.16 croreNet Loss of BAMPSL Securities reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 28.98% to Rs 8.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.55% to Rs 12.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales8.1611.49 -29 12.9712.06 8 OPM %-11.03-4.87 --0.390.91 - PBDT-0.90-0.56 -61 -0.050.11 PL PBT-0.91-0.61 -49 -0.090.02 PL NP-0.65-0.21 -210 -0.100.21 PL
