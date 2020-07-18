JUST IN
Business Standard

Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit declines 41.31% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.01% to Rs 271.14 crore

Net profit of Banco Products (India) declined 41.31% to Rs 17.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 29.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.01% to Rs 271.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 387.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales271.14387.41 -30 OPM %10.0911.25 -PBDT28.1052.07 -46 PBT19.8844.66 -55 NP17.5629.92 -41

First Published: Sat, July 18 2020. 07:53 IST

