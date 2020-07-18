Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit declines 41.31% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.01% to Rs 271.14 crore

Net profit of Banco Products (India) declined 41.31% to Rs 17.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 29.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.01% to Rs 271.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 387.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.271.14387.4110.0911.2528.1052.0719.8844.6617.5629.92

