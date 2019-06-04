Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit declines 81.95% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 27.71% to Rs 361.08 crore

Net profit of declined 81.95% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.71% to Rs 361.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 282.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.84% to Rs 69.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 116.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.19% to Rs 1536.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1311.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

361.08282.741536.911311.476.0018.7010.4913.5622.1856.16167.50194.6714.8549.43138.28166.974.8726.9869.08116.77

