Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit declines 81.95% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 27.71% to Rs 361.08 crore

Net profit of Banco Products (India) declined 81.95% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.71% to Rs 361.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 282.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.84% to Rs 69.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 116.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.19% to Rs 1536.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1311.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales361.08282.74 28 1536.911311.47 17 OPM %6.0018.70 -10.4913.56 - PBDT22.1856.16 -61 167.50194.67 -14 PBT14.8549.43 -70 138.28166.97 -17 NP4.8726.98 -82 69.08116.77 -41

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 16:20 IST

