Bandhan Bank standalone net profit rises 67.81% in the March 2019 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 35.70% to Rs 1832.69 croreNet profit of Bandhan Bank rose 67.81% to Rs 650.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 387.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 35.70% to Rs 1832.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1350.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 45.03% to Rs 1951.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1345.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 38.35% to Rs 6644.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4802.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income1832.691350.59 36 6644.054802.30 38 OPM %64.7865.05 -61.6864.96 - PBDT999.92594.73 68 3013.052055.90 47 PBT999.92594.73 68 3013.052055.90 47 NP650.87387.86 68 1951.501345.56 45
