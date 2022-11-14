Bang Overseas consolidated net profit declines 91.84% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 56.57% to Rs 28.37 croreNet profit of Bang Overseas declined 91.84% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 56.57% to Rs 28.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales28.3718.12 57 OPM %1.736.02 -PBDT0.661.37 -52 PBT0.320.95 -66 NP0.040.49 -92
