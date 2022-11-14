Bang Overseas consolidated net profit declines 91.84% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 56.57% to Rs 28.37 crore

Net profit of Bang Overseas declined 91.84% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 56.57% to Rs 28.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.28.3718.121.736.020.661.370.320.950.040.49

