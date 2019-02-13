Bang Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 31.60% to Rs 28.40 croreNet loss of Bang Overseas reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 31.60% to Rs 28.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 41.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales28.4041.52 -32 OPM %0.880.43 -PBDT0.790.70 13 PBT0.190.30 -37 NP-0.200.31 PL
