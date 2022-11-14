JUST IN
Bang Overseas standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 59.40% to Rs 28.90 crore

Net profit of Bang Overseas declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 59.40% to Rs 28.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales28.9018.13 59 OPM %1.381.88 -PBDT0.620.65 -5 PBT0.280.23 22 NP0.010.02 -50

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Mon, November 14 2022. 15:43 IST

