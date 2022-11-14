Bang Overseas standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 59.40% to Rs 28.90 crore

Net profit of Bang Overseas declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 59.40% to Rs 28.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.28.9018.131.381.880.620.650.280.230.010.02

