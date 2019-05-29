Bangalore Fort Farms standalone net profit rises 725.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 32.51% to Rs 5.34 croreNet profit of Bangalore Fort Farms rose 725.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.51% to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 114.81% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 75.41% to Rs 17.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.344.03 33 17.199.80 75 OPM %2.810.99 -2.443.47 - PBDT0.290.07 314 0.610.37 65 PBT0.240.06 300 0.500.34 47 NP0.330.04 725 0.580.27 115
