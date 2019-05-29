Bangalore Fort Farms standalone net profit rises 725.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 32.51% to Rs 5.34 crore

Net profit of rose 725.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.51% to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 114.81% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 75.41% to Rs 17.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

