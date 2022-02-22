Bank of Baroda falls 1.06%

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 102.65, down 1.06% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 18.19% in last one year as compared to a 15.16% rally in NIFTY and a 13.42% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Baroda is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 102.65, down 1.06% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.56% on the day, quoting at 16937.8. The Sensex is at 56792.03, down 1.55%.Bank of Baroda has added around 10.85% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has increased around 2.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2786.55, down 2.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 345.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 628.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.07 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

